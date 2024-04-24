Business Standard
360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 56.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 64.20% to Rs 791.74 crore
Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 56.07% to Rs 242.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.20% to Rs 791.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.23% to Rs 804.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.77% to Rs 2507.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales791.74482.19 64 2507.031902.63 32 OPM %36.2356.50 -51.4959.75 - PBDT339.44212.55 60 1065.18896.60 19 PBT322.89200.08 61 1008.54850.29 19 NP242.61155.45 56 804.21657.93 22
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

