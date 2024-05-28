Business Standard
3M India consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 crore
Net profit of 3M India rose 27.36% to Rs 172.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1094.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.36% to Rs 583.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 4189.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3959.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1094.551046.04 5 4189.363959.37 6 OPM %19.5918.58 -18.1215.26 - PBDT243.81198.43 23 834.15665.12 25 PBT230.81184.31 25 781.21607.44 29 NP172.85135.72 27 583.42451.02 29
First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

