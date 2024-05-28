Business Standard
GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 160.84 crore
Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 79.04% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 160.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 27.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.11% to Rs 655.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales160.84181.91 -12 655.16790.39 -17 OPM %6.363.57 -6.134.61 - PBDT10.666.40 67 41.7138.22 9 PBT9.495.28 80 37.1634.66 7 NP7.093.96 79 27.7125.19 10
First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

