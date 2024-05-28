Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore
Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.3467.26 -18 OPM %6.875.74 -PBDT2.632.65 -1 PBT1.031.02 1 NP0.720.55 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 94.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasari Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2023 quarter

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Lovable Lingerie reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2024 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hind Rectifiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon