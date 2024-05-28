Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.55.3467.266.875.742.632.651.031.020.720.55