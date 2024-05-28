Business Standard
Karma Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 1.03 crore
Net loss of Karma Energy reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.96% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.031.15 -10 12.3512.81 -4 OPM %-239.81-122.61 -16.7624.90 - PBDT-1.813.14 PL 2.917.31 -60 PBT-2.511.95 PL -0.032.48 PL NP-1.744.26 PL 0.125.89 -98
First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

