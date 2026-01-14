Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 130-cr pre-engineered steel building contract
Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 130 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.The order, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed over a period of 17 months and includes an advance payment of 10%. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract.
Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.
The companys standalone net profit soared 56.12% to Rs 32.27 crore on a 51.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 491.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Interarch Building Solutions fell 3.81% to close at Rs 2,075.20 on the BSE.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 8:04 AM IST