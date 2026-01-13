Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives NHAI project of Rs 86.70 cr

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives NHAI project of Rs 86.70 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has received a work order from National Highways Authority of India for the engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender for Simliya Fee Plaza at km 409.680 and Fatehpur Fee Plaza at km 461 .290 for Kota Baran Section from km 388.263 to km 492.322 of NH-76 in the State of Rajasthan. The accepted value of the said work order is Rs. 86.70 crore.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

