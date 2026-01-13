Aarti Industries allots 500 equity shares under ESOP
Aarti Industries has allotted 500 equity shares under ESOP on 13 January 2026. Post this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 1,81,29,69,345/- (divided in to 36,25,93,869 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 1,81,29,71,845 /- (divided in to 36,25,94,369 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:16 PM IST