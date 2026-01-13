Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Industries allots 500 equity shares under ESOP

Aarti Industries allots 500 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Aarti Industries has allotted 500 equity shares under ESOP on 13 January 2026. Post this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 1,81,29,69,345/- (divided in to 36,25,93,869 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 1,81,29,71,845 /- (divided in to 36,25,94,369 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 1475.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 1475.00% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 390 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayTata Elxsi Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayTata Punch Facelift PriceIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions