63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.42% to Rs 37.44 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 222.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.86% to Rs 471.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.42% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.44111.51471.76289.68-166.0825.3220.60-9.24-25.3662.77244.1984.31-32.8748.53213.9060.928.02-23.78222.51-16.31