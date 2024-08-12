BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.320.24 450 OPM %21.9754.17 -PBDT0.270.13 108 PBT0.260.12 117 NP0.210.11 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content