BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of BCL Enterprises rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.