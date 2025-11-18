Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Ahead of this, the BJP and JD(U) will hold separate meetings to elect their legislative leaders. Both parties are also holding discussions on cabinet size and portfolio allocation. Senior JD(U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh are in New Delhi for talks with top BJP leadership. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in at Patnas Gandhi Maidan on Thursday (20 November), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP CMs are expected to attend. The state cabinet has recommended dissolution of the current assembly on 19 November. Nitish Kumar is likely to resign tomorrow before staking claim to form the new government.
