Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Bihar Government Formation: NDA to pick leader on 19 Nov, swearing-in on Thursday

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The newly elected NDA legislators in Bihar will meet in Patna on Wednesday (19 November) to choose their leader, with Nitish Kumar expected to be re-elected as head of the alliances legislature party. A total of 202 MLAs from the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will attend. Once chosen, the NDA leader will stake claim to form the next government.

Ahead of this, the BJP and JD(U) will hold separate meetings to elect their legislative leaders. Both parties are also holding discussions on cabinet size and portfolio allocation. Senior JD(U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh are in New Delhi for talks with top BJP leadership. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in at Patnas Gandhi Maidan on Thursday (20 November), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP CMs are expected to attend. The state cabinet has recommended dissolution of the current assembly on 19 November. Nitish Kumar is likely to resign tomorrow before staking claim to form the new government.

 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

