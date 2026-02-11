A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 15.33 crore

Net Loss of A B M International reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.3316.68-21.92-12.35-3.33-2.05-3.34-2.06-3.34-2.06

