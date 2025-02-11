Business Standard

A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 63.66% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 54.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.66% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.587.10 -64 OPM %14.3411.27 -PBDT0.290.64 -55 PBT0.250.60 -58 NP0.190.42 -55

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

