A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 371.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 5.91 crore
Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 371.43% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 351.22% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.29% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.915.32 11 23.9613.29 80 OPM %11.8420.86 -13.4815.12 - PBDT0.540.97 -44 2.661.57 69 PBT0.500.93 -46 2.501.38 81 NP0.330.07 371 1.850.41 351
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

