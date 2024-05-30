Board of IDFC First Bank approves raising Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue of shares

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank will increase from 7,07,72,76,843 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to 7,47,41,51,443 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved to issue and allot 39,68,74,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 80.63 per share aggregating to Rs 3200 crore on preferential basis.