A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 114.96 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.84% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 114.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.