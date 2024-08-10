A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 114.96 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.84% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 114.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.96116.22 -1 OPM %73.8465.25 -PBDT32.8431.90 3 PBT30.4929.96 2 NP22.7022.29 2
