A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of A R C Finance rose 3300.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.40 50 OPM %698.3350.00 -PBDT4.180.18 2222 PBT4.130.12 3342 NP3.060.09 3300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content