Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAP releases first set of candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly polls

AAP releases first set of candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly polls

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday unveiled its first set of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes 11 names, featuring a mix of familiar AAP faces and prominent leaders who recently joined the party.

Among the notable candidates are Brahm Singh Tanwar, fielded from the Chhattarpur constituency, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, and Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri. Other contestants include Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from Seelampur, Anil Jha from Kirari, and Gaurav Sharma, who has been given the ticket for Ghonda.

A striking feature of the announcement is the inclusion of six turncoats who have recently joined AAP from rival parties. These include former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, as well as three former Congress leadersChaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Sumesh Shokeen, and Veer Dhingan. The decision to tap into leaders with strong political backgrounds from other major parties is being seen as a calculated move by AAP to strengthen its electoral strategy and widen its appeal across diverse voter bases.

 

The release of this first list signals the party's intent to move swiftly with its campaign preparations as Delhi gears up to vote early next year. With the term of the current Assembly set to expire in February, elections are anticipated around January or February.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Security personnel kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma: CM Sai

SC, Supreme Court

SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on Asaram's plea for sentence suspension

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah gets the breakthrough, McSweeney out

Paytm

Paytm rallies 6%, trades higher for fifth straight day; nears 52-week high

market stocks us market share market bullish

This microcap stock zoomed 10% on Nov 22 after co announced stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon