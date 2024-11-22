Business Standard
Torrent Pharma rises as Pithampur unit gets VAI classification

Torrent Pharmaceuticals gained 2.37% to Rs 3,178.15 after the USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) with 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) classification for the manufacturing facility at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at Pithampur manufacturing facility from 16 September to 20 September 2024. At the end of the inspection, the agency issued a Form FDA 483 with one observation.

The US drug regulator has now successfully closed by the inspection by issuing EIR with VAI to the said facility.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 17.35% to Rs 453 crore on 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,889 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

