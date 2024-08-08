Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.