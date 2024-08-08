Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.09% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Aarcon Facilities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.11 109 OPM %47.830 -PBDT0.120 0 PBT0.120 0 NP0.120 0
