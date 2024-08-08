Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 9.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 4106.15 croreNet profit of Bharat Forge declined 9.22% to Rs 202.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 223.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 4106.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3877.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4106.153877.27 6 OPM %18.0515.36 -PBDT669.58547.57 22 PBT451.31341.48 32 NP202.81223.40 -9
