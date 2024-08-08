Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 16.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 17.19 croreNet profit of Aaron Industries rose 16.15% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.1915.52 11 OPM %19.2017.98 -PBDT3.052.56 19 PBT2.612.23 17 NP1.871.61 16
