Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 97.16 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 6.18% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.1688.36 10 OPM %7.177.87 -PBDT4.534.18 8 PBT2.522.39 5 NP1.891.78 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content