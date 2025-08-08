Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 22.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 99.33 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 22.23% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.33104.08 -5 OPM %32.3035.72 -PBDT39.4446.54 -15 PBT33.9543.45 -22 NP25.5032.79 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content