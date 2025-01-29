Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 556.60 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 1.04% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 556.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 605.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales556.60605.94 -8 OPM %11.0911.58 -PBDT64.5564.21 1 PBT50.7551.55 -2 NP37.0536.67 1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

