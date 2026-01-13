Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 33.30 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 24.92% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.3033.2610.1510.434.014.822.433.592.323.09

