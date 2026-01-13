Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 33.30 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 24.92% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.3033.26 0 OPM %10.1510.43 -PBDT4.014.82 -17 PBT2.433.59 -32 NP2.323.09 -25
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST