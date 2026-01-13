Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.45% to Rs 31.96 crore

Net loss of Artson reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.45% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.9617.81-44.90-40.65-16.239.44-16.918.86-12.226.38

