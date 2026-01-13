Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 79.45% to Rs 31.96 croreNet loss of Artson reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.45% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.9617.81 79 OPM %-44.90-40.65 -PBDT-16.239.44 PL PBT-16.918.86 PL NP-12.226.38 PL
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST