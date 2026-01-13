Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 79.45% to Rs 31.96 crore

Net loss of Artson reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.45% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.9617.81 79 OPM %-44.90-40.65 -PBDT-16.239.44 PL PBT-16.918.86 PL NP-12.226.38 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

