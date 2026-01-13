Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 1475.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1385.19% to Rs 8.02 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 1475.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1385.19% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.020.549.98-14.810.880.080.850.050.630.04

