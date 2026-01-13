Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 1475.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1385.19% to Rs 8.02 croreNet profit of Mishka Exim rose 1475.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1385.19% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.020.54 1385 OPM %9.98-14.81 -PBDT0.880.08 1000 PBT0.850.05 1600 NP0.630.04 1475
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST