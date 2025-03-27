Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarvee Denims & Exports slumps after CFO Ketan Uttamchand Desai resigns

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Aarvee Denims & Exports tumbled 4.63% to Rs 137 after the company informed that Ketan Uttamchand Desai, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation to explore external opportunities.

The last working day for Ketan at the company will be Saturday, 12th April 2025.

Aarvee Denims & Exports engaged in the manufacturing and selling of denim and non-denim fabrics. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 6.60 in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations tumbled 76.8% year on year to Rs 5.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

As of 27 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 321.40 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

