Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 554.64 points or 1.14% at 48149.81 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 5.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 3.52%),Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.45%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.14%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.6%), MRF Ltd (down 0.87%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.82%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.54%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.17%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.76%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 270.85 or 0.58% at 46656.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.97 points or 0.11% at 14450.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.75 points or 0.51% at 23605.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 373.11 points or 0.48% at 77661.61.

On BSE,1771 shares were trading in green, 2170 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 2.6%, up for third straight session

Dhruv Consultancy Services inks Rs 1.09 cr agreement with HCC

Arihant Capital incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore work order

Royal Enfield launches the Classic 650 in India

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

