Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 2.6%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3740.75, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.71% gain in NIFTY and a 0.59% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3740.75, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23601. The Sensex is at 77621.87, up 0.43%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 1.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21742.8, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3748.2, up 2.78% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 20.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.71% gain in NIFTY and a 0.59% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

