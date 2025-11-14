Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.91% to Rs 46.11 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance rose 23.74% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.1136.05 28 OPM %8.009.82 -PBDT3.973.20 24 PBT3.442.79 23 NP1.721.39 24
