Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 30.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.48 -88 OPM %-51666.67-1835.42 -PBDT-30.73-8.63 -256 PBT-30.74-8.64 -256 NP-30.69-7.97 -285

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

