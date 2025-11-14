Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 111.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.11% to Rs 75.58 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives rose 111.52% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.11% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales75.5894.60 -20 OPM %8.5717.57 -PBDT28.8315.15 90 PBT25.9012.28 111 NP17.818.42 112
