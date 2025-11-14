Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4778.95% to Rs 9.27 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4778.95% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.270.19 4779 OPM %0.11-52.63 -PBDT0.130.04 225 PBT0.130.03 333 NP0.400.25 60
