AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 542.39 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 14.94% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 542.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales542.39466.81 16 OPM %74.5771.67 -PBDT169.46147.96 15 PBT160.95140.68 14 NP126.10109.71 15
