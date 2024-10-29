Aayush Wellness approves Bonus Issue

On 29 October 2024The Board of Aayush Wellness on 29th October 2024 has approved Issue of 1,62,25,000 Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share for every 2 (Two) existing equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, held by the members of the Company as on Record Date, subject to necessary approvals as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content