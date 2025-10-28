Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Aditya Birla Real Estate dropped 4.31% to Rs 1,679.40 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses fell 25.60% YoY to Rs 201.39 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs stood at Rs 43.29 crore (down 70.64% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 59.67 crore (up 37.39% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During Q2 FY26, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 91.83 crore as against a profit before tax of Rs 5.13 crore in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 83.14 crore (down 66.59% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 13.79 crore (down 6.73% YoY) during the period under review.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hatsun Agro spurts 24% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Hatsun Agro spurts 24% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon