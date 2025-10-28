TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

TTK Prestige surged 14.09% to Rs 734.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 64.24 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.87 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations climbed 11.15% YoY to Rs 833.70 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) rose 25.67% YoY to Rs 88.47 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses increased 8.74% YoY to Rs 760.56 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 169.20 crore (up 5.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 79.87 crore (up 1.1% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.18 crore (down 7.93% YoY) during the period under review.
On half-yearly basis, the company reported a 3.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.86 crore despite a 7.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,443 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand.
