Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

TTK Prestige surged 14.09% to Rs 734.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 64.24 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.87 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 11.15% YoY to Rs 833.70 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 25.67% YoY to Rs 88.47 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased 8.74% YoY to Rs 760.56 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 169.20 crore (up 5.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 79.87 crore (up 1.1% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.18 crore (down 7.93% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half-yearly basis, the company reported a 3.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.86 crore despite a 7.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,443 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon