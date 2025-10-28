Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

SpiceJet said that it has inducted another Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet and has also ungrounded a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

With these two additions, a total of five aircraft have joined the airlines fleet this month as part of its aggressive winter expansion plan.

Both aircraft have now commenced commercial operations.

The airline had earlier inducted two Boeing 737s and one wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft this month. The expansion aligns with the airlines strategy to cater to the strong travel demand during the festive and holiday season.

In total, SpiceJet plans to add 20 aircraft between October and November.

 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; SMIDs dip; gold, silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading

Instagram Watch History feature

Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

INS Sahyadri

India, Japan boost naval ties as INS Sahyadri makes port call at Sasebo

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said: "Our latest inductions and the return of another 737 MAX to active service mark another strong step in SpiceJets growth story.

This is one of our largest-ever expansion phases, driven by a clear focus on meeting the surge in travel demand and offering our passengers more destinations, enhanced connectivity, and greater convenience.

By December 2025, our expanded fleet will help us more than double capacity and triple our ASKM, marking a major milestone in our growth journey."

SpiceJet is a low-cost Indian airline. It is an IATA-IOSA certified carrier operating Boeing 737s and Q-400s, and a leading regional player under the UDAN scheme.

On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 158.31 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 35.62% YoY to Rs 1059.88 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 38.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.39%, Gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.39%, Gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon