Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 333.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 128.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.43104.5738.83-40.37-198.43-304.04-231.05-325.20-237.67-333.25