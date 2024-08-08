Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.51% to Rs 639.70 croreNet profit of Greaves Cotton reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 639.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 568.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales639.70568.59 13 OPM %4.27-2.53 -PBDT41.315.39 666 PBT15.26-11.34 LP NP10.32-5.08 LP
