Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 115.71 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 259.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 340.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 115.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 889.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1317.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 475.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales115.71137.47 -16 475.66399.67 19 OPM %40.71-23.73 -36.17-38.64 - PBDT-228.13-299.68 24 -745.95-1198.43 38 PBT-253.48-330.41 23 -864.38-1295.57 33 NP-259.87-340.14 24 -889.39-1317.84 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K C P consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the March 2025 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 1616.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 1616.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon