Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 407.34% to Rs 6494.61 croreNet profit of Abans Financial Services rose 23.59% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 407.34% to Rs 6494.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1280.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6494.611280.14 407 OPM %0.674.05 -PBDT36.2835.56 2 PBT35.8335.25 2 NP32.0625.94 24
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST