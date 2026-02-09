Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 407.34% to Rs 6494.61 crore

Net profit of Abans Financial Services rose 23.59% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 407.34% to Rs 6494.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1280.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6494.611280.140.674.0536.2835.5635.8335.2532.0625.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News