Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 346.39 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 70.06% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 346.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 373.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.346.39373.2344.1456.6215.9118.708.3111.478.3027.72

