Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 346.39 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 70.06% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 346.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 373.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales346.39373.23 -7 OPM %44.1456.62 -PBDT15.9118.70 -15 PBT8.3111.47 -28 NP8.3027.72 -70

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 98.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CHL consolidated net profit rises 228.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

