Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 22.29% to Rs 78.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 391.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 354.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.391.31354.3230.7728.64126.10105.93103.6786.8278.9464.55

