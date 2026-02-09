Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 252.22 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 40.64% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.252.22148.3919.9825.5737.6730.1831.5726.1925.6818.26

