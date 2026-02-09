Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 252.22 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 40.64% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales252.22148.39 70 OPM %19.9825.57 -PBDT37.6730.18 25 PBT31.5726.19 21 NP25.6818.26 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the December 2025 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 98.64% in the December 2025 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 98.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CHL consolidated net profit rises 228.10% in the December 2025 quarter

CHL consolidated net profit rises 228.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance