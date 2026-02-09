Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 252.22 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 40.64% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales252.22148.39 70 OPM %19.9825.57 -PBDT37.6730.18 25 PBT31.5726.19 21 NP25.6818.26 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST