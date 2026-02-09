P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 98.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.59% to Rs 3302.61 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 98.64% to Rs 170.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.59% to Rs 3302.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2435.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3302.612435.757.405.04246.65123.43231.47115.01170.9186.04

