NHPC Ltd soars 1.36%, rises for third straight session

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 79.56, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.56, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. NHPC Ltd has dropped around 4.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.98, up 1.73% on the day. NHPC Ltd is up 0.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 24.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

