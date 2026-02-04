JSW Energy Ltd up for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 465.2, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 465.2, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. JSW Energy Ltd has slipped around 10% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.7, up 1.2% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 5.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 89.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News